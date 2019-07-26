As Occidental Pete (OXY) Shares Declined, Cna Financial Has Raised Its Position; Illumina (ILMN) Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Boosted Its Position

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,590 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 10,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $51.14. About 6.55 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 7,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,750 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.27M, up from 109,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $298.6. About 834,379 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 83,871 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 1,589 shares. Iron Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 750 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 5,955 shares. Lincoln stated it has 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 51,271 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Temasek Hldg (Private) Ltd invested in 0.12% or 55,452 shares. Lumina Fund Ltd Liability Co holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Comm Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Optimum Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Hills Bancshares And Tru holds 0.07% or 892 shares. Moreover, Capital Ww Investors has 0.03% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 431,000 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank & Commerce owns 14 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. $969,078 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were sold by FLATLEY JAY T. deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 Dadswell Charles sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 124 shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc/The (NYSE:COO) by 1,881 shares to 41,515 shares, valued at $12.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,826 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was made by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holding (NYSE:AXS) by 5,900 shares to 50,240 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Ente by 132,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,554 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Illinois-based Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.64% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability holds 589,826 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Company has 10,031 shares. S&T Bancorp Pa has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Invesco Limited reported 12.44 million shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 16,215 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 187,551 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Lc reported 8,799 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 243,669 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company. Moreover, Peconic Partners Ltd Llc has 0.37% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Patten & Patten Tn reported 10,674 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 28,083 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 8,879 are held by Carroll Fin Assocs. World Asset Mgmt holds 51,973 shares.

