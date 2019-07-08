As Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Value Declined, Swiss National Bank Boosted Position; Lipe & Dalton Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $347,639

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $140.64. About 1.64 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.73 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.58M, up from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 2.35M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,135 shares to 12,009 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt accumulated 199,614 shares or 2.74% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 100,402 shares. New Vernon Management Limited Company holds 1.09% or 3,241 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Group Lp has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,990 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 264,705 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited holds 0.55% or 18,727 shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cwm Ltd invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lazard Asset Mngmt holds 1.53% or 6.65 million shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs has invested 2.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Df Dent & Inc holds 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 105,673 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 10,728 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty Company owns 25,000 shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 1.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 35.84M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank holds 0.2% or 2.73M shares. 34,795 were accumulated by Allstate Corp. Mariner Lc reported 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Howe Rusling has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 4,617 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership invested in 0.06% or 423,170 shares. S&Co Incorporated accumulated 7,140 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Epoch Inv Partners has 1.74% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6.02M shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Castleark Limited Liability has 38,880 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt reported 26,768 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Aspiriant Ltd Liability holds 4,182 shares. Motco reported 0.32% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Westwood Holdings Inc reported 5,025 shares.