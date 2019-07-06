As Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Value Declined, Steinberg Global Asset Management Upped by $1.93 Million Its Stake; Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) Market Valuation Rose While Highstreet Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $638,631

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 30,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,686 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, up from 67,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.06M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (LOW) by 18.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 5,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 31,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 2.28 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 42,046 shares to 28,965 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 13,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,412 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc holds 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 7,801 shares. Tdam Usa invested 1.38% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Wealthtrust Axiom Llc invested in 3,040 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, South Texas Money Management has 1.66% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 581,179 shares. Putnam Fl, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,251 shares. 14,695 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Conning Inc holds 17,651 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust reported 320 shares. Capital Guardian Commerce reported 0.31% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Patten Patten Tn has 0.08% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 2.43 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1,598 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.2% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cornerstone has 1.67% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 3.15 million shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Brown Oscar K. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.90 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 10,760 shares to 15,361 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

