As Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Value Declined, Dowling & Yahnke Decreased Its Stake; Holder Leavell Investment Management Has Lifted Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 17,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 11,094 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558,000, down from 28,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 4.90M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 31,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 109,925 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, up from 78,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 7.78 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 25/05/2018 – Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Goldman, Blackstone Are Friends Now; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone acquires autism care specialist CARD; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: This Month Received About $580M of Pretax Proceeds in Connection With Concluding GSO’s Investment Sub-Advisory Relationship With FS Investments; 07/05/2018 – U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Group will buy commercial real estate manager Gramercy Property Trust; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings: Blackstone Deal for $358.9 Million; 24/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REPORTS BLACKSTONE-IVANHOE PLAN CLOSING; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman on High Yield, Insurance and CDS Rules (Video); 19/04/2018 – Blackstone earnings drop 20 pct due to equity market slump

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,115 shares to 24,404 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 10,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850. $203,401 worth of stock was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $437,790 worth of stock was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Dillon Kenneth bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 16.20 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,246 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Com. Burns J W And Ny accumulated 0.32% or 27,352 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested in 0.08% or 684,779 shares. Dana Invest Advsr holds 0.41% or 167,100 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Investment Mgmt holds 4,828 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ipswich, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,125 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mason Capital Mngmt Lc holds 21.16% or 2.20M shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc reported 200 shares. 749,640 are owned by Prudential Finance Inc. Epoch Invest Prns has invested 1.71% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ls Invest Lc accumulated 18,242 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Co reported 35 shares. 181,694 are held by Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk). Van Eck Associate holds 97,192 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental: Winners Curse? – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “Private equity firms are becoming lenders. Here’s why. – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Premium Unjustified For Steady Dividend Income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Blackstone Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2021 – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Tallgrass Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Crude Oil Rockets; Now What? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.