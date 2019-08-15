As Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder American Trust Investment Advisors Lifted Position; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Increased Its American Airls Group (AAL) Stake by $65.87 Million

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 2.05M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 2.67 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,553 shares to 25,765 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,339 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental to act quickly to cut acquisition debt, CFO says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “New CEO, COO, chairman, board members named for Anadarko MLP after Oxy deal closes – Houston Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oxy Petroleum posts narrow Q2 beat, forms Midland Basin JV with Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.02% or 2,166 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Founders Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sg Americas Securities Limited Co holds 42,703 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp owns 486,082 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.02% or 6,423 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 35,076 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 820,938 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Guardian Investment Mgmt has 0.78% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 142,025 shares. Old Bancorp In owns 42,504 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 21,128 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bessemer Securities Lc reported 10,410 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. $482,200 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was bought by Johnson Stephen L. Isom Robert D Jr bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 25,000 shares.