As Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Price Declined, Capital Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position; Kirby (KEX) Shareholder Fruth Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $385,086 as Stock Price Rose

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 420,753 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 910.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 34,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 38,613 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 3,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94M shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Next For Occidental Petroleum? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Carl Icahn Issues Open Letter to Occidental Petroleum Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $278.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,518 shares to 80,257 shares, valued at $21.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,289 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.21% stake. Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 170,604 shares. Oslo Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 450,000 shares. Orrstown Finance Service holds 9,753 shares. Regis Communication Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 42,904 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability Company has 43,823 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 224,010 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 171,446 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Cambridge Research Advsr Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 51,489 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 617,423 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,972 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt reported 0.14% stake. The Indiana-based First Fin Corp In has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $1.80 million worth of stock was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.53 million for 29.19 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 753,206 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Legal & General Gp Plc holds 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 103,432 shares. Moreover, Lodge Hill Cap has 3.25% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 823 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 28,735 shares. Amer Int Gp accumulated 105,418 shares. Bank Of America De owns 1.04M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate stated it has 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 431 shares. Bbt Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.29% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 1,788 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 98,081 shares or 0% of the stock.