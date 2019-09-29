As Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Price Declined, American Trust Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose, Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Raised Position

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 61.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 27,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 71,598 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 44,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.52 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 31383.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Carl Icahn’s Top 6 Holdings – GuruFocus.com” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Occidental Sinking Far Below Deepwater? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum to launch secondary offerings of Plains, Plains GP – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum Is Ideal If You Expect Higher Oil Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Bull Case for Exxon Stock Is Strong, but Itâ€™s Not Perfect – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc holds 0% or 103 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors owns 11,891 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 423,594 shares. Zacks Investment Management reported 5,998 shares stake. First Manhattan Company reported 278,800 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter has invested 1.76% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.7% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 347 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 58,709 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 11,094 are owned by Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Brown Oscar K. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Dillon Kenneth. On Monday, June 10 Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 9,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bluecrest Capital Ltd holds 0.82% or 127,139 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr reported 8,165 shares. Stone Run Ltd Llc reported 2.48% stake. Us State Bank De has 242,787 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,376 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.87% or 1.57 million shares. Jennison Associate Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 553,100 shares. 25,193 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability. Broderick Brian C has 80,417 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund reported 8,184 shares stake. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd owns 8,154 shares. New South Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.33M shares.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Square Stock Is Overvalued for a Growth Company Doing Less Growing – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canaccord out bullish on Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiserv (FISV) Rides on Strategic Business Moves, Debt High – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv: An Interesting Growth Play With Further Upside From First Data Integration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.