As Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Adams Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Boosted Its Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holding by $1.31 Million

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.78M market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 22,827 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6.29M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.39 million, down from 6.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 1.91M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES)

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13M for 15.51 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million was made by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. $753,258 worth of stock was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,869 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Cordasco Networks owns 115 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 42,703 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 163,105 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pnc Fin Ser Gp holds 0.05% or 821,392 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited has 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.61% or 937,785 shares. Skba Ltd Co invested in 2.76% or 259,650 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Com accumulated 2,196 shares. 4,093 were reported by Campbell & Invest Adviser Lc. Moreover, Park Corp Oh has 0.12% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 30,930 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc holds 4,728 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Phocas Financial Corp reported 211,275 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 13,603 shares. 17,770 are held by Zeke Advisors Limited Liability. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 6,599 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Com Na has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Ls Inv Limited Liability Co reported 613 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 12,999 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank invested in 880 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 2,667 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Serv Group has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

