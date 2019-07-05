As Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Value Declined, Holder Morgan Stanley Upped Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Geller Family Office Services Boosted Holding by $3.17 Million as Shares Rose

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 233,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.97 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527.92M, up from 7.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.20 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.99M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,592 were reported by Fiduciary Tru. 189,692 were reported by Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il. Neuberger Berman Group Lc stated it has 1.19M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Maple Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 18,857 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 55,322 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,486 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Art Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 53,600 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,945 shares. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 420,239 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Retirement Planning holds 5,359 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Management has 175 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 179,598 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trexquant Lp holds 0.41% or 87,018 shares in its portfolio.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 58,647 shares to 133,670 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 60,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,850 shares, and cut its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keating Invest Counselors invested 3.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cranbrook Wealth reported 2,309 shares stake. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 1.15M shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co has 0.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 48,987 shares. 26,844 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Bowen Hanes & Company accumulated 323,542 shares. Chesley Taft & Ltd Com stated it has 201,177 shares. Forte Cap Limited Co Adv accumulated 20,608 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Raymond James Trust Na holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 156,311 shares. 115,167 are held by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,019 shares. 282,513 are held by Dupont Capital Corporation.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.