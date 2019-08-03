As Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Value Declined, Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position; Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Shareholder Caxton Upped Its Position by $5.07 Million

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.06 million shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 17,792 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. The insider Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,370 shares to 1,440 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,339 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).