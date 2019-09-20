As Occidental Pete Del (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Tctc Holdings Increased Stake; Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Holder Balyasny Asset Management Cut Holding as Stock Declined

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 74.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 19,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 6,481 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268,000, down from 25,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 174,449 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 38,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 406,777 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.45M, up from 368,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 3.72M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 159,931 shares to 169,774 shares, valued at $36.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 829,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.79, from 2.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WSFS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 41.40 million shares or 2.99% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.02% or 3.56M shares. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Liability has 646,749 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 7,924 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.74M shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 6,481 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp stated it has 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.02% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co reported 23,906 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 3.10 million shares. Invesco Limited has 1.06 million shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Com invested in 11,152 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 7,804 shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited Com reported 16 shares.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $47.84 million for 12.37 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. $480,900 worth of stock was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $724,200 worth of stock was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 4,185 shares to 229,224 shares, valued at $21.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 155,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,175 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

