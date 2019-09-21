As Occidental Pete Del (OXY) Share Value Declined, Tctc Holdings Has Raised Its Position; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Has Boosted by $13.92 Million

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 38,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 406,777 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.45 million, up from 368,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 7.92 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 69,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 335,162 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.81M, up from 265,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.37M shares traded or 35.42% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: A Steal At Today’s Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shell Has Best Shale Strategy Of All Oil Majors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. On Monday, August 5 Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 65,752 shares to 10,425 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,710 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

