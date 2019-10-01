As Occidental Pete Del (OXY) Market Value Declined, Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.78 Million; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake Has Upped by Usca Ria Llc

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 380.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,632 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $180.72. About 31,973 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 94.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 75,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 4,474 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225,000, down from 80,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 224,951 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Precision Scheduled Railroading Might Now Be a Problem for CSX Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Xilinx, Norfolk Southern and Iqvia Holdings – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, JetBlue And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 19 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Inc invested in 0.01% or 216 shares. Cullinan Assocs holds 5,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 1,443 were reported by Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt. Co Of Vermont stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lazard Asset Management Llc has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co owns 226,868 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Com owns 3,461 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Verus Prtn reported 2,567 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 2,283 were accumulated by Brookstone Mngmt. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 4,395 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 398,686 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv stated it has 7,200 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Pa invested in 4,800 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares reported 0.75% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $985.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,606 shares to 155,249 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 4,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,066 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,800 shares to 6,087 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 was made by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Voya Investment Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 553,505 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt Co has invested 0.19% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 329,370 were accumulated by Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation. Uss Investment owns 730,000 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 1.16 million were reported by Utd Automobile Association. Edgar Lomax Va accumulated 150,853 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Cordasco Finance Net owns 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 115 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0.94% or 119,375 shares. Da Davidson Com invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Salem Counselors holds 1,052 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 14,868 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.08% or 106,000 shares in its portfolio.