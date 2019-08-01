As Occidental Pete Cp Del (OXY) Market Valuation Declined, Orleans Capital Management Upped Stake by $969,210; Consolidated Investment Group Position in Micron Technology (MU) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 46,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 183,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 35.77 million shares traded or 22.09% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del (OXY) by 100.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 14,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 29,249 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 14,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Cp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 12.31 million shares traded or 15.43% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 26.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept accumulated 0.44% or 24,900 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corp owns 86,350 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc reported 11.25 million shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 736,765 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.05% or 1.08M shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Scotia Capital Incorporated reported 46,769 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 113,042 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.19% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sunbelt Securities owns 0.18% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 8,780 shares. Country Tru Fincl Bank has 118 shares. Profund Advsr Lc has 145,757 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability owns 559,868 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The New York-based Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Quantbot Techs Lp has 109,206 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Agf Investments reported 0.98% stake. Aviance Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 68 shares. Cleararc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 14,262 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs reported 0.48% stake. Acg Wealth holds 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 3,916 shares. 1.90 million were accumulated by Bessemer Group Incorporated. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Coastline Tru Communication reported 42,005 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Raymond James Na holds 0.55% or 143,495 shares in its portfolio. Capital Investment Counsel, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,820 shares.