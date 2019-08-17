As Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Decreased Position; Eagle Asset Management Cut Holding in Agree Realty (ADC) by $1.69 Million

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 477,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 105,447 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 583,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 12.31 million shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc analyzed 24,487 shares as the company's stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 260,496 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06M, down from 284,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 179,297 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS' OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Agree Realty Corp (ADC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How Agree Realty Went From A $300 Million Microcap To $1.5 Billion Business – Benzinga” on May 12, 2017. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A New ETF For An Untapped Real Estate Market – Benzinga” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “As Predicted, Tesla Beats On Volume, They Will Beat On Profits As Well – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $759,457 activity. 750 shares valued at $50,603 were bought by Erlich Craig on Wednesday, May 22. 10,000 shares were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR, worth $642,000 on Wednesday, June 26.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 29,417 shares to 884,244 shares, valued at $89.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,906 are held by Victory. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 0.07% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 465,750 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.06% or 62,000 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.02% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 76,678 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.09% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Eam Limited Com has invested 0.4% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Voya Investment Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 16,153 shares. M&T Natl Bank stated it has 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Bailard holds 5,090 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs reported 20,029 shares.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.90M for 23.77 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. Whittier Trust accumulated 85 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.01% or 720,742 shares. Ellington Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.55% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Sei Investments Company reported 21,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.