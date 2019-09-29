As Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Market Value Declined, Columbia Pacific Advisors Raised by $1.30 Million Its Stake; New England Investment & Retirement Group Maintains Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 117.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 1,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 3.87M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) by 519.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 259,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 309,703 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 8.96M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rockland Tru owns 4,801 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Harbour Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 7,793 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 58 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Fincl holds 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,290 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 923 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Commerce reported 0.32% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aimz Investment Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 1.35% or 8,019 shares. Moreover, Abrams Bison Invs Limited Liability Corp has 19.4% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jefferies Grp Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 31,659 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Co owns 34,747 shares. Seizert Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 78,240 were accumulated by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. 2,382 are held by Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Trust. 11,500 were reported by Barbara Oil Commerce.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 157 are held by Parkside Natl Bank Trust. Swiss Bancshares invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 697 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 32,970 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs accumulated 318,104 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 138,991 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 1.09 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 146,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 20,877 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 646,396 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $29.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 18,000 shares to 2,254 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.