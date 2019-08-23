As Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Stock Value Declined, Columbia Pacific Advisors Lowered Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Charter Trust Company Has Decreased Stake by $378,400

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 364,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 6.59M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 4,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 230,680 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64 million, down from 235,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Incorporated Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,136 shares to 15,296 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 10,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.