As Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Stock Value Declined, Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Lowered Position by $1.89 Million; Tygh Capital Management Decreased Its Nice Systems LTD Spons Adr (NICE) Stake by $5.04 Million; Stock Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NICE) by 38.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc analyzed 41,324 shares as the company's stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,806 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, down from 106,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $147.01. About 273,399 shares traded or 24.89% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc analyzed 314,199 shares as the company's stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 364,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 53.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $14.95 million for 22.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $63.83 million for 36.03 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.