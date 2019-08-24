As Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Columbia Pacific Advisors Decreased Position by $1.89 Million; Eulav Asset Management Lowered Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Holding by $17.63 Million

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 53,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 57,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, down from 111,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 15/05/2018 – Vista Equity Adds Dropbox, Exits Ultimate Software: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 07/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 364,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $969.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 11.46M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 2,200 shares to 96,800 shares, valued at $25.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.02% stake. Principal Financial Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 140,563 shares. Jet Cap Investors LP invested in 9.37% or 139,000 shares. Df Dent Inc invested in 0.08% or 11,468 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company, New York-based fund reported 139,875 shares. Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Ameriprise accumulated 130,447 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisors Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). State Street Corp invested in 0.02% or 737,636 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Soros Fund Management Lc holds 0.15% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 19,622 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Gru reported 3,969 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 5,693 shares. Advisory Service Ltd reported 58 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, Cwm Llc has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 102,844 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 10.06 million shares stake. Ipg Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) invested in 0.21% or 80,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 863,802 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% or 188,000 shares in its portfolio. 12,494 were reported by World Asset Management. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 545,482 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 67,293 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt invested in 1.35 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,936 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Weiss Multi has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.