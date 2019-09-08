As Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Stock Price Declined, Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 364,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 14.28M shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 266,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 199,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 466,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 10.06 million shares traded or 1055.20% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.55M for 19.42 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 643,772 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $39.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 365,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.09M for 83.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.