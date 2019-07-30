As Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Columbia Pacific Advisors Cut Its Position; Ancient Art LP Has Cut Holding in Zillow Group (Z) by $2.97 Million as Market Value Rose

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 364,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.425. About 1.41M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 495,943 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activewear & School Goers to Boost Apparel Spending: 4 Picks – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA RTX Studio Laptops and Mobile Workstations â€” Purpose-Built for Creators â€” Coming from Every Major OEM – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zillow: Turning The Tide – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zillow Offers Expands to Colorado Springs and Fort Collins as Satellite Markets of Denver – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 10, 2019.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $9.66M for 36.88 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 2.16 million were reported by Caymus Prtnrs Ltd Partnership. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 79,784 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Bankshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 3.13M shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 22,089 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 34.35 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 254,400 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 32,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 183,532 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research has 20,973 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 76,512 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 252,730 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Enterprise Finance Svcs reported 155 shares.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum – Buying The Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oasis Petroleum +5% as Q4 revenues rout expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Tumbling Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oasis Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.