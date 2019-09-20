As Oasis Pete (OAS) Market Valuation Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Upped Position; Bislett Management Has Upped Its Position in Mobile Mini (MINI) by $1.26 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 7.72 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.83 million, up from 6.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 13.74 million shares traded or 11.75% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 42,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.02 million, up from 582,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 185,877 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 67,924 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com holds 28,605 shares. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 13,462 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Legal And General Gp Public Limited owns 116,806 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De reported 306,293 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 8,446 shares. Walthausen And Co Lc holds 0.74% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) or 183,820 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Alliancebernstein LP holds 83,744 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 308,522 shares. Ameriprise holds 255,705 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 14,290 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 69,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 787,467 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 71,458 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.04% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 70,216 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 47,537 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 491,748 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 65,385 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 329,961 shares. Federated Pa has 5.46M shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 246,735 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 60 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 3.56M shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 3.58 million shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital LP has 4.20 million shares.

