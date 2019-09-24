As Oasis Pete New (OAS) Stock Value Declined, Ellington Management Group Lowered Its Stake by $515,510; Aviva Plc Lifted Position in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) as Stock Value Rose

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 295.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 462,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 618,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 156,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 2.69M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q REV. 117B RUBLES, EST. 115B; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 15/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Placed Bonds Using Blockchain Technology; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share; 25/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING OF 35B RUB OF LOANS; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NUMBERS MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE WITH ESTS; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS STAKE IN OZON.RU TO INCREASE TO 13.7%

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 103,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 394,106 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, down from 497,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 13.93 million shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11

More notable recent Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mobile TeleSystems grows profits, raises guidance – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Mobile TeleSystems Plunge – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “MTS – Mobile TeleSystems OJSC: MTS Improves Loan Terms with Sberbank – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mobile TeleSystems: Financially Stable But Lacks Clarity On Its Listing Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 329,432 shares to 489,085 shares, valued at $56.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 54,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8,600 shares to 23,400 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arlington Asset Invt Corp (NYSE:AI) by 351,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Highly Shorted E&Ps Are Best Positioned To Capture Upside From Drone Attack (OXY) (CHK) (CPE) (OAS) – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group holds 6.12 million shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability holds 95,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 439,568 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Llc owns 25,174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mairs Pwr holds 914,455 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 109,289 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 94,118 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 585 shares. 145,126 were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.01% stake. Services Automobile Association owns 53,860 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 441,115 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 46,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.00 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).