As Oasis Pete New (OAS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Position by $773,730; Front Barnett Associates Increased Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $302,302 as Share Value Declined

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 2,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 67,962 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.31 million, up from 65,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 154,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.39M, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 8.62 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $596.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 11,600 shares to 17,677 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,780 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.14 million for 93.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

