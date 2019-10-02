As Oasis Pete New (OAS) Stock Price Declined, Bluemountain Capital Management Boosted Position; As American Express Co (AXP) Share Value Rose, Investec Asset Management LTD Boosted Holding

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 10,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 648,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.31 million, up from 637,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $113.26. About 2.28 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $3.185. About 6.28M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Consumers, Business Owners Get More with Major Relaunch of Delta SkyMiles® American Express Cards – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “11 Dividend Hikes From September Too Large to Ignore – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckhead Mngmt reported 2.47% stake. Raymond James Tru Na has 26,154 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ls Inv Advsr Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 26,601 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wellington Shields Lc holds 0.57% or 9,750 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Co reported 3,131 shares. Fosun Ltd has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jane Street Group Inc holds 0.02% or 86,001 shares. Sky Invest Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,878 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,394 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson Inc owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 2,439 shares. Moneta Group Inc Inv Advsrs Lc reported 747 shares stake. Pecaut, a Iowa-based fund reported 8,652 shares.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 179,364 shares to 604,499 shares, valued at $95.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 2,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,826 shares, and cut its stake in Topbuild Corp.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $393.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 978,668 shares to 594,178 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 4.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 329,961 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 135,095 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd invested in 94,118 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt reported 41,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin invested in 2.11 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4.78 million are held by Northern. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 327,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru owns 157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 167,800 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 43,802 shares. State Street Corp has 17.22 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 32,970 shares. Smith Asset Group Inc Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).