As Oasis Pete New (OAS) Share Value Declined, Holder Cqs Cayman LP Cut Its Stake by $987,804; Churchill Management Upped Its Ppl Com (PPL) Holding by $519,498; Stock Declined

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 68.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 16,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 41,123 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 24,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 1.34 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 164,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 374,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 539,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 5.11 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,932 shares. Lpl Financial Llc accumulated 526,957 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 23,034 shares. 30,826 are held by First Citizens Bank & Trust Tru. State Street Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 36.80 million shares. Willis Invest Counsel holds 1.43M shares. Cibc World reported 0% stake. Hennessy Advisors has 0.44% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Epoch Inv Prtnrs owns 5.42M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.09% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Allstate Corp reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.17% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 4.33M shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security has invested 1.83% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Security Trust Com has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 250 are held by Covington Mngmt.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PPL Corp (PPL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 7,363 shares to 122,494 shares, valued at $10.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 15,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,069 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 35,000 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 165,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 488 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Co stated it has 125,128 shares. Jnba Financial invested in 0% or 500 shares. Cypress Capital Lc (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 500 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.91 million shares or 1.12% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 375,362 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 2.44 million shares. Gru One Trading LP owns 216,173 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advisors accumulated 29,128 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Financial Services Corporation holds 0% or 155 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 3.13 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 10.06 million shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 4.61M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.