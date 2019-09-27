As Oasis Pete New (OAS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Cut by $773,730 Its Stake; As Caci Intl (CACI) Market Value Rose, Verition Fund Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.14 Million

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 154,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 2.01 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.39M, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $3.465. About 7.00M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 264.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 5,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The hedge fund held 7,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $227.45. About 129,725 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CACI International’s Sr Scd Crdt Fclty ‘BB+’ (RR: 3); 16/05/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Solutions for a Decisive Mission Advantage at 2018 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES 4Q EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, TRANSACTION WILL BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL YEAR POST CLOSE AND THEREAFTER; 10/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – WAS AWARDED ONE-YEAR TASK ORDER OF ABOUT $41.5 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CACI Withdraws Offer To Acquire CSRA; 19/03/2018 – CACI AWARDED $60 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ADVERTISING AND MEDIA SUPPORT FOR ARMY NATIONAL GUARD; 15/05/2018 – CACI Pres of U.S. Ops DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA Intl Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS IT’S CONFIDENT ITS PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,871 shares to 2,995 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

