As Oasis Pete New (OAS) Share Price Declined, Group One Trading LP Increased Its Holding by $437,400; Charles Schwab (SCHW) Shareholder Mairs & Power Has Upped Holding

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 50.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 72,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 216,173 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 143,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 14.20 million shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 121,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.29 million, up from 960,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 6.92M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com accumulated 15,448 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management has 0.24% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Petrus Company Lta holds 5,704 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 21,667 shares. Steinberg Global Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc holds 57,313 shares. Kwmg Limited Company stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 99,094 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.52% or 4.28 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Incorporated has invested 0.21% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Pension Service reported 1.25 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.53 million shares stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 80,574 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 20,670 shares.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 27,739 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $140.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 173,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.28M shares, and cut its stake in Hawkins Chemical (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of stock.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (Call) by 93,400 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (Call) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,300 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (Call).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.