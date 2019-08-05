As Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Valuation Rose, Holder Blume Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.31 Million; Constellation Brands (STZ) Position Increased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 525,137 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital’s Wintrob Says Global Growth Is Real, Very Positive (Video); 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 44.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 56,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 184,252 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31 million, up from 127,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 818,814 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $110.41M for 18.64 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 47,430 shares to 48,043 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO) by 11,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 115,560 shares. Sol Capital Management Communications invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Bamco Inc New York, New York-based fund reported 1.87 million shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 2.38% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 2.21M shares. Raymond James Advsrs holds 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 5,397 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan holds 1.56% or 61,100 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.05% or 15,523 shares. Moon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Tennessee-based fund reported 25,894 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc holds 11,225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech owns 0.01% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 19,952 shares. Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 19,956 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Group Inc Ltd has 0.02% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 43,600 shares. 9,990 were reported by Da Davidson &. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Alpine Global Llc holds 1.85% or 128,810 shares in its portfolio.

