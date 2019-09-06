As Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Valuation Rose, Blume Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holder Blackrock Has Increased Holding by $13.72 Million as Share Value Rose

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 1.47 million shares traded or 92.91% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 135,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 13.30M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36B, up from 13.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $120.27. About 269,926 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 229,618 shares to 4.74M shares, valued at $53.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 140,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Site Centers Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 268,725 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 4,537 are owned by Brown Advisory. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 7,857 shares. 7,000 were reported by Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Corporation. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 3.98 million were accumulated by Principal Finance Grp. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.17 million shares. Exane Derivatives has 1,651 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.28% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). D E Shaw & Com Inc accumulated 10,304 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 21,866 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.1% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Citadel Advsr Limited Co stated it has 278,934 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oaktree Capital Looks Ahead to Brookfield Buyout – The Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management and Oaktree Capital Group Announce the Commencement of the Election Period and the Mailing of Forms of Election – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 115,560 shares. Kellner Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 213,000 shares. Tuttle Tactical has 0.24% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 23,704 shares. Artisan Lp has invested 0.13% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Adirondack Research Mgmt stated it has 61,803 shares. The California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Co has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.16% or 23,245 shares. Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,173 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 3.55 million shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 31,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vertex One Asset Management holds 1.02% or 95,000 shares. Natixis invested in 310,000 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Creative Planning holds 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 18,811 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 12,750 shares to 171,804 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 47,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.