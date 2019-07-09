As Oaktree Cap Group Unit Cl (OAK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Intrepid Capital Management Trimmed Holding; As Kohls (KSS) Stock Price Declined, Foster & Motley Has Upped Its Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (OAK) by 83.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 147,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,890 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 177,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 634,036 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Bides Its Time Amid Scarce Targets in Distressed Assets; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 8,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,372 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 68,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 3.63 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB) by 14,415 shares to 22,293 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.93M for 19.52 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.