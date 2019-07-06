As Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.06 Million; As General American Investors (GAM) Stock Price Rose, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lifted by $499,092 Its Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 11,104 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,380 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 370,186 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 32,512 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tci Wealth holds 0.03% or 2,149 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 6,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,561 were reported by Cambridge. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Jacobs And Ca, California-based fund reported 7,516 shares. Bessemer invested in 4,041 shares. Zuckerman Inv Gp Lc reported 0.12% stake. Raymond James Na invested in 0.01% or 6,556 shares. The Indiana-based Old Natl Natl Bank In has invested 0.04% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.05M shares. First Manhattan Commerce holds 7,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Incorporated stated it has 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.13% or 37,920 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone stated it has 0.06% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.19 million for 19.60 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.