As Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Valuation Rose, Holder Westpac Banking Has Trimmed Position; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Valuation Rose While Empyrean Capital Partners LP Raised Position

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 338.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 3.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.21M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 14.06 million shares traded or 199.73% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 123,912 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 billion, down from 132,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 873,935 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.13 million shares to 636,300 shares, valued at $186.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 350,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (Put) (NYSE:SNA).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 19.71 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 26,765 shares to 525,098 shares, valued at $40.24 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.