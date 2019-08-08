As Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Davidson D A & Company Lowered Holding by $332,400; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding Maintained by Moors & Cabot Inc

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 14,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 29,650 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 14,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 1.24 million shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 40.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 6,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 9,990 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 16,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 540,025 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $112.19 million for 18.65 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

