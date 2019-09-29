As Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Stock Price Rose, Vertex One Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; Mesa Labs (MLAB) Position Has Boosted by Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) by 2072.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 28,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 29,440 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19M, up from 1,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Mesa Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $232.17. About 44,336 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- ProSpore Biological Indicator Part Numbers: PS-6-50, PS-5-50, PS-4-10, P; 24/05/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 29 Days; 22/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MESA LABS REPORTS TRANSITION OF CHIEF SALES & MARKETING OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs: Greg DiNoia Has Been Appointed to Lead Comml Ops

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 84,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 179,061 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 543,256 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 10,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp by 200,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,200 shares, and cut its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.41M shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). The New York-based Ota Financial Group Inc Limited Partnership has invested 1.16% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Highland LP reported 33,322 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp invested 0.19% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 1.52% or 61,100 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Inv Mgmt holds 4,675 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 736,570 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 21,616 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.15% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 41,099 shares. Raymond James Fincl Inc has 4,419 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.18% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 339,100 shares. Indexiq Advsr Llc invested 0.51% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.