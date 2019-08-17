As Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ing Groep Nv Has Upped Its Holding; Watsco Com (WSO) Stock Price Rose While Oak Ridge Investments Trimmed Its Holding

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 4645.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 2.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.81M, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 398,545 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc Com (WSO) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 7,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 109,157 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63M, down from 117,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.48. About 480,887 shares traded or 108.81% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $84.81 million for 17.72 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 191,236 shares to 206,557 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,168 shares to 6,657 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.