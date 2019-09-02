As Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Shares Rose, Usca Ria Has Lowered Stake; Prologis (PLD) Shareholder Consolidated Investment Group Lowered Its Position by $710,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 10,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 22,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 33,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 729,530 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.86M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.05M for 19.20 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

