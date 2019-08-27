As Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Shares Rose, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $478,530

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 342,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 348,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 407,172 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK)

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rench Wealth holds 4.13% or 53,477 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seizert Prns reported 335,691 shares. Filament Limited reported 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Global Limited Liability Company reported 46,773 shares stake. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co invested in 4.07% or 194,091 shares. Brown Advisory invested 3.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ssi Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 677 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Optimum Invest Advisors holds 1.61% or 41,540 shares in its portfolio. Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.52% or 3.25M shares. 28,142 are owned by Marathon Capital. The Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55 million for 19.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 13,844 shares to 27,688 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 97,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).