As Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Share Value Rose, Moon Capital Management Raised by $223.47 Million Its Holding; Cdk Global (CDK) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Upped Holding by $928,109

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 311.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 18,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 25,028 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 6,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 616,966 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.23 TO $3.28; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 4,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 30,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 billion, up from 25,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 2.27 million shares traded or 158.56% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 29/05/2018 – TRUAMERICA AND OAKTREE BUY APARTMENT PROPERTIES IN SOUTHWEST; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” on March 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oaktree Capital Clients Or Unitholders: Which Is Better? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oaktree Capital Q2 AUM increases on capital commitments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $92.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 164 shares to 1,465 shares, valued at $253.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,723 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Communications has 8,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 4,246 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 302,404 shares. 4,984 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Mgmt. Everett Harris & Com Ca holds 0.05% or 39,294 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Violich reported 0.11% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,694 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Yakira Inc has invested 0.38% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Inv Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Moon Limited Liability accumulated 30,405 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 4.69 million shares. Teton accumulated 24,000 shares. Ota Gru Limited Partnership holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 30,000 shares.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 16,072 shares to 15,937 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,098 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.