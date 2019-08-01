As O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stock Value Rose, First Mercantile Trust Co Trimmed Stake; Horseman Capital Management LTD Stake In Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Lifted

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 1,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604,000, down from 2,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $380.76. About 621,164 shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15M shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – JPM’s Bell Says Tariff Escalation a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Global Economy (Video); 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Monday’s Market Plunge Won’t Last: JPMorgan — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,900 shares to 9,200 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,100 shares, and cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.12 million for 19.83 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

