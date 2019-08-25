As O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stock Rose, Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Decreased by $5.64 Million Its Position; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Cut Its Holding by $486,320

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 14,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 30,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, down from 44,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $377.34. About 486,319 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 6,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 94,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, down from 100,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.91 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Na holds 0.86% or 51,017 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 14,073 shares. Spectrum Asset Management Incorporated (Nb Ca) invested in 0.53% or 9,840 shares. Stevens Lp has invested 1.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 372,204 were reported by Donaldson Management Llc. Carroll Associates reported 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bessemer Grp, New Jersey-based fund reported 974,067 shares. 17,911 are held by Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 13,824 shares. 827,061 were reported by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Stifel Fincl reported 0.51% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cape Ann Financial Bank reported 0.76% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). M&R Capital Incorporated holds 0.35% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 19,464 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt holds 126,793 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $663,500 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,485 shares to 47,308 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 16,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Bought $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why AbbVie Wants Allergan; How That Changes It As A Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Benzinga” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ORLY) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, UAL, SHW – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Up 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PXD, ORLY, CACI – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly (ORLY) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 45,902 shares to 147,120 shares, valued at $13.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Healthcare Partners (NYSE:DVA) by 34,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,861 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Capital Mngmt Company Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.91% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 13,894 are held by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Co. Acropolis Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,955 shares. Account Mgmt Lc stated it has 13,274 shares or 4.66% of all its holdings. Conning Incorporated holds 1,527 shares. Madison has invested 1.09% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Llc has 54,129 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 803 shares. Shellback Lp reported 2.31% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.13% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Limited Liability Company reported 1,552 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 163 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc invested in 0.11% or 1,319 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Vontobel Asset Mngmt invested 0.99% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).