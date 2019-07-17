As O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Trimmed by $720,128 Its Holding; Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Shareholder Fred Alger Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.81 Million

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 21,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $403.48. About 180,227 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 25,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,088 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 85,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.45. About 183,404 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 46,657 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 6,657 shares. Ci Invs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 142,609 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs has 0.02% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 100 shares. Df Dent & Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 49,892 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Eagle Ridge Mgmt accumulated 4.06% or 71,229 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 76,538 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 5,413 are held by Tuttle Tactical. Sg Americas Securities stated it has 12,496 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company reported 803 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.2% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 138,284 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Com invested in 0.13% or 2,841 shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12M for 21.51 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 10,349 shares to 123,571 shares, valued at $21.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 13,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. BURCHFIELD JAY D sold 1,500 shares worth $563,880. 3,615 shares were sold by SHAW JEFF M, worth $1.36 million. HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Ser holds 315,123 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, S&Co has 5.67% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 7,347 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0% of the stock. 3,867 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corp. State Street Corporation holds 13.15 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 102,800 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.06% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 4,253 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 15,900 shares. Biondo Advisors Limited Liability holds 70,290 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.21% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 335,023 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).