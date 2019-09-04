As O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Share Value Rose, Holder Harvey Investment Co Has Cut Its Holding; E Trade Financial (ETFC) Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 212,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 121,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, down from 333,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 745,692 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 12,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 105,346 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.91M, down from 117,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $388.61. About 354,688 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 EPS, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.74 million for 20.32 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods And Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,220 shares to 60,720 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 26,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.81M for 10.41 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.