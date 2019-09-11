As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Valuation Rose, Middleton & Co Has Cut by $355,796 Its Holding; Qci Asset Management Has Lowered Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 26,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 308,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, down from 335,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 5.66M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 917 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 37,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58 million, down from 38,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $407.68. About 632,787 shares traded or 11.30% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $781.26 million for 21.56 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 25,119 shares to 133,453 shares, valued at $26.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 EPS, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $351.13M for 21.32 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

