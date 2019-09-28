As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Raised Its Holding; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shareholder World Asset Management Has Increased Position by $1.63 Million

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 12,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 544,313 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.92 million, up from 532,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 21,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93 million, up from 19,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $394.48. About 227,665 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb And Williams has 1.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Skytop Capital Mgmt holds 6.84% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3.30M shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 95,093 shares or 3.23% of their US portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt owns 928,204 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 2.9% or 311,911 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 6.66M shares or 3.42% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 7.06% or 13.72 million shares. Texas Yale Corp stated it has 52,179 shares. 119,000 are owned by Archon Prtnrs Lc. Rwwm has 205,232 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Company stated it has 249,997 shares. 244,246 are owned by Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh accumulated 2.74 million shares or 4.09% of the stock.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT) by 4,097 shares to 40,355 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,446 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “21 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock on the Google Parent’s 21st Birthday – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 88,166 shares to 36,834 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 223,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,448 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Up 84% In A Year, O’Reilly Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Undervalued Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oâ€™Reilly Automotive to acquire Mayasa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly to Raise Share Buyback Program, Buys Auto Assets – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 14, 2018.