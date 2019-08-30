As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Stock Rose, Holder Usa Financial Portformulas Has Trimmed Its Stake; Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Valuation Declined While Boothbay Fund Management Upped by $396,900 Its Holding

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 9,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 15,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 25,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $383.6. About 157,145 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 212.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 19,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The institutional investor held 29,169 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, up from 9,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.79M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 26,233 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM)

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.62 million for 19.98 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40,529 shares to 11,679 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 15,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,667 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

