As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Share Value Rose, Usa Financial Portformulas Has Decreased Holding; Suncor Energy New (SU) Market Valuation Declined While Heartland Advisors Has Increased by $348,832 Its Holding

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 9,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 15,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 25,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $369.93. About 631,666 shares traded or 3.77% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 217,502 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 206,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 6.79 million shares traded or 123.61% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 58,047 shares to 225,204 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 101,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Attention Passive-Income Seekers: Nail Down $11250/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Panicky Retirees: 3 Stable RRSP Stocks Yielding up to 6.7% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alberta again eases oil output curtailments – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks to Bring on Early Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: These Canadian Energy Stocks Are U.S. Favourites – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $35.51 million activity. The insider SHAW JEFF M sold 3,615 shares worth $1.36 million. On Tuesday, February 12 HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 50,000 shares. On Thursday, August 1 the insider LAURO JEFFREY ALAN bought $19,000. OREILLY DAVID E also sold $14.88M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares.