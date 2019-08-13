As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Polen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $123.36 Million; Nokota Management LP Maintains Stake in Masco (MAS)

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 139.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 347,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 597,931 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 1.28 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 317,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.61 million, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $373.59. About 556,503 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Merrill Lynch Has 8 Top US Stock Ideas for Q3 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Comerica Incorporated (CMA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth stated it has 11,567 shares. Exane Derivatives has 1 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp owns 0.03% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 2.44 million shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Incorporated accumulated 13,113 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 137,129 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 418,137 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 4,052 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 462,178 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa has invested 0.17% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Paloma Prns holds 0.08% or 81,717 shares. 58,782 are owned by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Brandywine Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 0.08% or 960,565 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & reported 20,175 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 801,963 shares to 893,594 shares, valued at $61.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.05M shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 1.51 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,122 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 88,201 were reported by Renaissance Group Limited Co. Capital Fund Management Sa invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd stated it has 61,234 shares. Provident Investment Management owns 43,614 shares. James Investment owns 240 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 36,089 were accumulated by Amer International Grp. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Chemung Canal Tru has 0.83% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 8,950 shares. Edgestream Partners LP owns 0.58% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 10,163 shares. Swarthmore Group Incorporated reported 2,200 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru holds 84 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mgmt reported 0.99% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.04 million shares to 14.01M shares, valued at $752.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 17,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.