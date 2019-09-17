As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Market Value Rose, Holder Abrams Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $79.05 Million; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Decreased Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position by $570,000 as Stock Price Declined

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 214,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 533,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.18M, down from 748,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $9.05 during the last trading session, reaching $389.49. About 332,189 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91 million, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 1.23M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.24 million for 15.11 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc by 1.16M shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $63.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.