As Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kellner Capital Has Cut Stake by $9.47 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.97 Million

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 2.52 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 934,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.27M, down from 994,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Ways to Buy Nvidia Stock on Competition Worries – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Night Owl Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 173,970 shares. Corda Investment Management Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,832 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.09% or 11,109 shares. Farallon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.63M shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Lipe & Dalton holds 11,279 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 18,289 shares. Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jabodon Pt invested in 1.24% or 12,486 shares. The New York-based Braun Stacey Associates Inc has invested 3.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 224,018 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset reported 98,576 shares. Tealwood Asset Management accumulated 18,218 shares. Allstate holds 596,693 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 124,987 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 29,175 shares to 92,672 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 13,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 4,700 shares to 44,900 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 249,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Semiconductor Stocks’ Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: NXPI, AMKR, RMBS – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Internet of Things Stocks That Will Connect Investors to Profit – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Jobs Report Alters Rate-Cut Expectations, Moves Tech – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.